Three-day dine-in discount announced to mark the handover’s 26th anniversary

A special three-day consumption initiative will be launched this December to mark Macau’s return to the motherland.

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), alongside the Macao Catering Industry Association and the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, announced a dine-in discount campaign that will run from December 20 to 22.

The “Celebrating the Return: Dine-in Discount” campaign will offer a 30% discount at more than 500 participating restaurants throughout Macau.

To take part, merchants must hold a dine-in catering license from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) or the Macao Government Tourism Office and be located outside integrated tourism and leisure enterprises.

Restaurant owners interested in participating can register online through the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau. Once registered, the association will follow up with businesses for further details.

Online applications for restaurant participation are open until December 5.

During the campaign period, residents will be able to enjoy the discount when paying with one of the four mobile payment platforms confirmed by the DSEDT. These are: BOC Macau ePay, ICBC ePay, MPay, or SF Pay.

On their chosen payment app, customers will receive three “70% off coupons” daily, each offering a maximum MOP60 discount for dine-in meals.

However, only one coupon can be used per transaction, with a total daily discount capped at MOP180 per customer, and the coupons are valid only on the day they are claimed.

The DSEDT clarified that if the dining bill exceeds MOP200, consumers may split the payment into multiple transactions to maximize discounts, subject to merchant agreement.

Regarding tobacco and alcohol, the bureau states that restaurants may decide whether to offer a 30% discount but “customers must be clearly informed,” with clear in-store signage and staff ensuring correct billing.

Prepaid stored-value services are also excluded from the discount.

