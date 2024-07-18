Three polling stations for CE commission election

The Electoral Affairs Commission yesterday published the locations and times of the polling stations for the elections of the members of the Chief Executive Electoral Commission, scheduled for August 11. The polling stations for the three sectors in the member elections will be in the Macau Polytechnic University’s Multisports Pavilion, the Luso-Chinese Technical-Professional School and the Macau Forum. Polling stations will operate 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 11.



