Tourism bureau to boost events in latter half of 2023

The local tourism bureau has planned an array of major events and activities to take place in the latter half of 2023, officials announced in the first Plenary Meeting of the Tourism Development Committee (CDT).

Apart from the restart of the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will also organize the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum and Light up Macao, among other events. Three subsidy programs for 2024 will be unveiled to foster community tourism development, MGTO said.

In terms of destination marketing, MGTO will continue to participate in major regional and international travel fairs, while gearing up to organize mega roadshows in Singapore and Malaysia for international marketing.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Economy and Finance and Committee Chairperson Lei Wai Nong expressed hope that the government will keep “[collaborating] with the tourism sector in innovative ways to bring new progress in different tasks and inject impetus into tourism and economic development, drawing more visitors from around the world to Macau for travel and spending.”

During the meeting, director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, António Lei, introduced the three-year action plan for the advanced development of the cultural and tourism industries in the In-Depth Cooperation Zone.Implementation rate of goals at 86%

MGTO made public the progress of implementation of the Macau Tourism Industry Development Master Plan in 2022, which shows that 76 out of 77 action plans have commenced with relevant tasks in progress.

Target goals are achieved for 66 action plans. The implementation rate is 86%, up by 4 percentage points from 2021, according to the bureau.

Delivered in 2017, the Master Plan formulated clear development directions and action plans in seven major areas, committed to actualizing integration across different sectors such as “tourism + e-commerce,” “tourism + sports,” “tourism + MICE” as well as culture and creativity.

