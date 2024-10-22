Tourism office scrutinized after traffic fatality abroad

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has faced criticism after the death of a local resident in a traffic accident in the United States earlier this month.

On Oct. 5, Sio Peng Leong, 70, was a passenger in a 2016 Hyundai traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when the vehicle rolled near Lebec Service Road.

Authorities reported she died at the scene.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), addressed these concerns during an Oct. 20 event.

The incident involved Leong’s son, who sought assistance through the tourism hotline after his mother’s accident.

Despite efforts by MGTO and the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles to confirm her identity, delays in communication left the family frustrated.

Senna Fernandes acknowledged these challenges but said all cases are handled according to established procedures.

Since the merger of the Crisis Management Office into the Tourism Bureau, staff numbers have increased; however, concerns about the effectiveness of crisis responses persist.

“There is no reason why the Crisis Management Office did not follow up on relevant work after it was merged,” Fernandes said.

In response to these criticisms, the MGTO has committed to improving communication with both local authorities and international representatives to ensure families receive timely support in similar situations.

The office aims to enhance its crisis management strategies and restore public confidence in its ability to handle emergencies effectively. Nadia Shaw