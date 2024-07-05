Tourism sees gradual increase, cracks down on illegal tour groups

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported a gradual increase in tour group numbers, though levels have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the bureau continues efforts to curb illegal tour operators in the region.

MGTO deputy director Ricky Hoi revealed that, despite not reaching 2019 levels, the number of tour groups visiting Macau is showing a slowly increasing positive trend. This comes as the authority enforces stringent measures to combat illegal tour groups.

Hoi highlighted the MGTO’s inspections at border gates and tourist sites to ensure compliance. These inspections are part of a broader campaign to crack down on illegal tour operators, with the MGTO collaborating with the Public Security Police and receiving regular industry reports.

Since last year, a total of 20 illegal tour groups have been apprehended by the MGTO. Hoi stated that relevant information on these cases has been promptly reported to the appropriate mainland departments, who are responsible for conducting thorough investigations and enacting the appropriate penalties.

speaking to the press yesterday, Hoi was questioned about the potential impact of casino snack distribution adjustments on tourists’ interest in visiting Macau. In response, he highlighted that the number of tourists visiting Macau remains unaffected, with over 110,000 visitors recorded during the recent weekend of June 29 and 30. He further emphasized that tourists visit Macau for reasons beyond free snacks at casinos, with community tourism being a significant draw for visitors.

Furthermore, Macau recently hosted the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Asia Pacific Tourism Association (APTA), marking its return as the conference’s host city after 2010. This year’s conference has attracted more than 200 scholars, industry leaders, and individuals from various regions, all gathering in Macau to exchange ideas and insights within the tourism industry.

Held at the Galaxy International Convention, the conference “serves as a crucial platform for exchanging knowledge, discussing the latest trends, and fostering international cooperation in tourism and hospitality.”

The APTA 2024 Conference features a series of discussions on critical issues facing the industry. Topics include destination management, tourism marketing, consumer behaviour, cultural and heritage management, lodging management, and tourism and hospitality education.

In particular, the conference highlights the impact of digital transformation and female empowerment, reflecting the industry’s evolving landscape and the need for innovative solutions to maintain competitiveness in a global market. Victoria Chan

MGTO unveils new Mak Mak attraction

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is launching the second phase of its “Cool Macao” project commencing next Friday, July 12.

This initiative will feature a large-scale installation of the Macau mascot, Mak Mak, and the “Stay Chill Macao Market” at the Ritz Building in Senado Square.

The “Stay Chill Macao Market” will operate every Friday to Sunday, as well as during the upcoming National Day Golden Week holiday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. until December 1.

The market will feature approximately 18 stalls offering cultural and creative products, handicrafts, and light refreshments.

In a separate initiative, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) announced a series of promotional campaigns to boost the community economy. The bureau is collaborating with trade associations and Mango TV to create cultural tourism programs and has introduced new travel routes from the Qingmao and Border Gate checkpoints to the northern district, promoted by mainland content creators. NS