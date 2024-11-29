Tourism surge drives job growth and wage rises

Macau is seeing a surge in manpower demand in tourism-related industries, driven by a substantial increase in visitor arrivals. By the end of September, the number of full-time employees in hotels reached 58,638, an increase of 4,836 or 9.0% year-on-year, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Similarly, the restaurant sector employed 23,162 workers (up 248 or 1.1%), while the manufacturing sector saw a rise to 7,742 employees (up 207 or 2.7%). Average earnings for full-time employees rose across most sectors, with hotels averaging MOP19,780, restaurants at MOP10,600, and elderly care services at MOP16,980, reflecting year-on-year increases.

