Tourist arrivals reach 32.6 million in 2017

Visitor arrivals topped 32.61 million in 2017, up by 5.4 percent year-on- year.

In December 2017, visitor arrivals totaled 3.05 million, up by 8.5 percent year-on-year, and 7.8 percent month-to-month and marking the highest monthly record since August 2014.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that overnight visitors (about 1.63 million) and same-day visitors (about 1.4 million) went up by 5.5 percent and 12.2 percent respectively, year- on-year.

The average length of stay held steady year- on-year at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors and same-day visitors standing at 2.1 days and 0.2 days respectively.

Visitors from mainland China increased by 15.8 percent year-on-

year to 2.06 million in December, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme rising by 15.7 percent to 0.98 million.

During the same period, visitors from Hong Kong (572,470) and Taiwan (88,591) dropped by 5.4 percent and 6.4 percent respectively year-on-year, while those from the Republic of Korea (77,141) rose by 9 percent year-on-year.

Visitors from the United States (17,745), Canada (7,184) and the United Kingdom (4,499) registered decreases, whereas the number of visitors from Australia (9,460) increased.

Across all of 2017, overnight visitors (17.25 million) increased by 9.9 percent and same-day visitors (15.35 million) edged up by 0.7 percent.

Analyzed by place of origin, visitors from mainland China (almost 22.2 million) and the Republic of Korea (874,253) went up by 8.5 percent and 32 percent respectively year- on-year, while those from Hong Kong (6.16 million) and Taiwan (1.06 million) decreased by 4 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

