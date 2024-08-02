Tourist figures meet MGTO’s expectations

The tourism sector anticipated approximately 3.02 million visitors in July, aligning with their earlier projections. Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), highlighted that hotel occupancy rates exceeded 88% in the first half of the year and are expected to surpass 90% this month. As the summer vacation approaches, MGTO emphasizes quality over quantity in tourism, enhancing market inspections to ensure standards. Additionally, new measures increasing duty-free allowances for mainland tourists will be implemented across all entry points, promoting a boost in tourism revenue during this peak season.

Related