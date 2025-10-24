Trade fairs facilitate over 90 contracts with 20% involving Lusophone partners

Over 270 business pairings have already been facilitated during the first two days of Macau’s three major trade events, according to the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM),

In Cotai, the 2nd China–Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macau), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), and the Macau International Brand Chain & Franchise Expo 2025 are concurrently being held.

The four-day exhibitions focus on industries including first-release economy, traditional Chinese medicine, agriculture, cross-border e-commerce, F&B chains, IP cooperation, and trade investment.

Five specialized matchmaking sessions have connected enterprise representatives from mainland China, Southeast Asia, and Portuguese-speaking countries, leading to over 90 contracts, nearly 20% involving Portuguese-speaking partners.

The sessions targeted key sectors such as agriculture, F&B chains, cross-border e-commerce, and TCM promotion, with one-on-one meetings enabling precise matching of supply and demand.

For the first time, mainland financial associations organized exhibitor participation, resulting in contracts exceeding RMB100 million.

Portuguese-speaking companies in the food sector are exploring their first stores in Macau, with plans to expand into Asian markets.

The upcoming schedule features four additional matchmaking sessions, covering IP integration, Guangzhou business opportunities, new Portuguese-Chinese wine products, and the coffee industry, continuing to build global business bridges.

Participants also visited Macau and Hengqin business districts, including the Macau Technology R&D Industrial Park, to explore investment opportunities and cross-border cooperation.

The exhibitions run October 23–25 at The Venetian Macao from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free shuttles connecting the venue to the Macau Peninsula and Taipa. LV

