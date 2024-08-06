Tragic drowning incident at hotel pool

A young boy was confirmed dead after a suspected drowning at a hotel pool in Coloane Sunday. The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported the boy, a minor and non-resident, was found submerged shortly after he entered the pool around 2:20 p.m. A hotel guest noticed the child at the bottom of the pool and attempted a rescue while staff called for emergency assistance. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Centro Hospitalar Conde de São Januário (CHCSJ). An initial examination revealed no signs of foul play, and the cause of death is pending forensic investigation. The case has been classified as a body discovery and is under further investigation by the PJ’s special investigation unit.

