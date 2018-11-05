Trailhiker participants call for more charity runs

Loud cheers and an energetic crowd filled MGM Cotai’s lobby on Saturday as the MGM Macau Eco Trailhiker hit a record high, attracting 2,700 participants and raising MOP400,000 for two local charities.

A total of 675 teams competed for top honors in three race categories: 10km Family Fun, 20km Corporate Challenge and 30km Corporate Challenge.

Macau TrailHiker attracted support from local residents, along with participants from mainland China and Hong Kong.

The winners of the 10 km team, 愛華跑步, finished the course in 50 minutes 23 seconds, while for the 20km course, the champion was 愛華跑步, finishing in 1 hour 43 minutes and 55 seconds.

For the 30 km course, the champion was The North Face Team, who came from Hong Kong, finishing in a breaking record of 2 hours 27 minutes and 46 seconds.

Participants are calling for more similar activities to be conducted in the region, noting that holding it once a year is not enough for the community.

“Macau should have more of this; gathering people together and just run together for fun, and also to raise funds for charities,” said a participant.

“Macau needs more of these running competitions but, you know, the land is limited,” said another.

“Events like these are good because we can walk for the charities and it also promotes well-being,” another resident responded.

A representative of The North Face Team also noted, “In Hong Kong, almost every weekend there are trail races but in Macau [due to the lack of] trails, it’s difficult to organize, but it’s good to get more people involved in the trail running.”

In response, MGM China CEO, Grant Bowie, hinted at the possibility of holding similar events in 2019, having seen the demand from local residents.

According to Bowie, he is looking to speak with organizers about creating similar events throughout the year, also hoping for more youngsters to join.

“[Trailhiker] brings the community of Macau together. […] I think it’s a great event and it’s all about having fun.”

“We’re also looking forward with the organizers to making another event during the year because we think Trailhiker and the concept of getting out and having exercise and being in the environment is good for us,” the executive added, noting that next year will be a significant year as the SAR is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the handover of Macau.

Meanwhile, director of Macau Trailhiker Ltd. Robert Kirby said that the ninth edition of the event is a “record in a number of ways,” citing the new venue, the new 20 kilometer course and the increasing number of teams and crews participating.

Commenting on the 10th edition next year, Kirby noted that they are set to plan “something special” and add activities to recognize the milestone of the event.

Since Trailhiker has recently been sold out in just few hours of launching its registration, Kirby hinted that there are plans to do a weekend run.

“I do believe that going forward with the support of corporate sponsors, a weekend of running, like 10k and 20k will be on a Saturday, while the 30k and 50k will be on a Sunday,” he said, adding “It could be a possibility but we have to work closely”.

This year the event was focused on raising awareness of the eco and natural environment in Macau, with an aim of reducing its carbon footprint.

Paper certificates were replaced by electronic certificates, and participants are encouraged to bring their own bottles and water to the event. The fun continued at the post- race Carnival, which included a Signature Buffet, Lucky Draw and the “Wellness Boulevard.”

The Wellness Boulevard promoted a wellness lifestyle by incorporating 12 booths – introducing products from the latest running gear to wellness supplements and wholesome food choices, and engaging activities – including games, stretching sessions, massages & health talks.

Macau Daily Times is Eco

TrailHiker’s official media partner

Smoking lounges at MGM to be ready by January 1

MGM China’s CEO Grant Bowie said that the gaming operator has largely finished the construction works of its smoking lounges and is currently working with the government in terms of the approval process. “In terms of our investment, it’s been substantial, many, many millions of Hong Kong dollars has been invested in creating smoking lounges,” he told the press. Bowie mentioned that the gaming operator had worked with different government departments to create the smoking lounge, particularly with the Health Bureau. Commenting on the operations of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and its effects on its visitor arrivals Bowie said, “I think it’s only going to get better as things settle down. […] What’s more important is the improved connection to all of the cities and that tourists [can] move freely around the three regions.”

