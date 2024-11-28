Trial concert to feature four F&B stalls

The outdoor performance venue in Cotai will host a trial concert Dec. 28, featuring four catering stalls to provide food services. The Cultural Affairs Bureau is set to seek for operational plans from the city’s catering industry.Interested applicants can submit their documents in person or by mail until Dec. 6. Evaluation criteria include the suitability of the menu for the outdoor setting, diversity, reasonable pricing, and aesthetic layout. Selected vendors will operate the stalls on a self-financing basis and handle all necessary licensing.

Related