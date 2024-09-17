The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) has announced that a low-pressure area east of the Philippines is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone as it moves into the central South China Sea today. The authorities will closely monitor the development of the low-pressure area due to the uncertainty regarding its path after entering the South China Sea. The public is advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions.
Tropical cyclone expected in South China Sea
