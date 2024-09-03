Tropical cyclone Yagi expected to approach Macau this week

Tropical Cyclone Yagi, currently located east of the Philippines, is expected to approach within 800 km of Macau between tonight and tomorrow. The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) plans to issue Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 at that time.

According to the current track forecast, Yagi will further intensify and move closer to the South China Coast later this week. As a result, Macau will experience very hot weather, with increased showers and thunderstorms beginning tomorrow. Residents should brace for very hot conditions today and tomorrow, with rising chances of showers and thunderstorms. Recent updates indicate a strong likelihood of Yagi entering the South China Sea and intensifying, potentially reaching severe typhoon levels.

The cyclone is expected to pass about 300 km south of the territory, but uncertainties about its path and intensity remain. An orange hot weather alert has been issued by the SMG, “as extremely high temperatures are expected in Macau between September 3 and September 4.”

The storm triggered landslides and unleashed heavy rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, resulting in at least 14 fatalities and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.

Tropical Storm Yagi made landfall in Casiguran town in the northeastern province of Aurora yesterday afternoon and gained strength, with sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kph, according to the country’s weather bureau. At least 14 people died, primarily due to landslides and drownings, officials reported.