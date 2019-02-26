Turkey on MDT map

The Macau emblem copycat story first reported by Macau Daily Times a week ago triggered enormous interest in Turkey and a rampant hike of visitors from that country to our website. According to the Amazon-Alexa ranking system, Turkey is now the fifth country in terms of origin of visitors to our website – macaudailytimes.com.mo – the first time since the website’s inception. Several Turkish media picked on our story placing link-backs to MDT’s site, in an apparent demonstration that the topic is generating a lot of buzz there. Visitors from Macau, Hong Kong, the U.S., India and Turkey are the top five countries or territories of origin. Macau Daily Times website is placed at 239 in the general Macau ranking, being the leader among non-Chinese media outlets.

