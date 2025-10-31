Two Macau, Hong Kong astronauts report ‘excellent’ condition during training

Two residents from Macau and Hong Kong were chosen as part of the fourth cohort of reserve astronauts for China’s manned space program last year, and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has announced that they may embark on their first spaceflight mission as early as next year.

Last year, the CMSA revealed the fourth batch of reserve astronaut candidates after a nearly two-year selection process, ultimately choosing 10 individuals, including the first astronauts from Hong Kong and Macau, who have been undergoing comprehensive training at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Beijing since then.

A press conference for the Shenzhou-21 manned spaceflight mission was held yesterday at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province.

During the event, the CMSA announced that the two astronauts from Hong Kong and Macau have successfully completed their foundational training, which included essential spaceflight theory, physical conditioning, psychological readiness, and adaptation to the space environment.

Their overall condition is reported to be excellent. According to multiple Chinese media outlets, the astronauts will now undergo intensive, mission-specific training to ensure they are fully prepared to execute their tasks.

As early as April, the CMSA stated that since joining the team in August 2024, the fourth group of astronauts—including the two from Hong Kong and Macau – had quickly adapted to their work and living environments, integrated seamlessly into the astronaut corps, and trained diligently and rigorously, making steady progress in all aspects of their responsibilities.

As payload specialists, the Hong Kong and Macau astronauts are anticipated to undertake their first spaceflight missions as early as 2026.

However, yesterday’s press conference did not reveal the exact date of the spaceflight mission for the two astronauts.

