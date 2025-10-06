Typhoon Matmo breaks records with gusts surpassing hurricane force

Macau experienced its fourth Typhoon Signal No. 8 of the year as Typhoon Matmo brought record-breaking winds, with gusts exceeding hurricane force, heavy rain, and minor flooding in low-lying areas.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) reported sustained winds of up to Force 10 and maximum gusts reaching Force 12 on the Beaufort scale, marking one of the strongest impacts on the city this year.

Matmo was the 12th tropical cyclone to affect Macau in 2025, tying with 1974 for the most storm signals issued in a single year.

“Since records began, this situation (12 storms) has only occurred in 1974. Furthermore, in 1993, 2008, and 2022, four Signal No. 8s were issued in the same year,” the bureau said.

Some inner harbor areas experienced light flooding due to storm surge coinciding with high tides.

In response, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai declared an immediate prevention status under the Civil Protection Framework Law, activating the Civil Protection Operations Center to coordinate emergency efforts.

The city had already raised a blue storm surge warning at noon on October 4, and security teams were dispatched to major border checkpoints, including Gongbei and Hengqin, to distribute safety information and remind residents to prepare for strong winds and possible flooding.

At 2 a.m. yesterday, SMG issued the No. 8 signal as Matmo’s outer rainbands strengthened. The Macau-Taipa Bridge was partially opened to light vehicles and authorized transport, while all three cross-sea bridges and Lotus Bridge were temporarily closed around 3:30 a.m.

The lower deck of Sai Van Bridge was opened for limited traffic and remained orderly throughout the storm.

The Civil Protection Operations Center recorded 16 incidents related to the typhoon, including 10 cases of removing objects at risk of falling, three involving construction site equipment, and three fallen trees.

One person sustained minor injuries.

The center also reported that the suspension for taxi services caused taxi waiting times at Gongbei and Hengqin border areas to exceed one hour.

As of 10:30 a.m. yesterday, approximately 600 people were waiting at the Workers’ Stadium and 280 at the Hengqin inbound hall, with around 408 taxis currently in operation.

The Social Welfare Bureau activated four temporary shelters, which were used by nine people overnight. Meanwhile, the emergency hotline received 36 inquiries about the typhoon’s status, road conditions, and border operations.

As Matmo moved away, the SMG lifted all storm surge warnings at 11 a.m., lowered the typhoon signal to No. 3 at 1 p.m., and canceled the typhoon signal entirely at 9 p.m. Normal traffic resumed across all bridges, and the immediate prevention status was lifted.

Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations Wong Sio Chak commended the coordinated response of civil defense departments, noting that 12 tropical cyclones have affected Macau so far this year – including two No. 8 and two No. 10 signals, one of which caused severe flooding under a red storm surge warning.

Wong emphasized that the frequent extreme weather events highlight the need for constant vigilance and continued improvement in emergency preparedness and public awareness.

He urged all departments to strengthen disaster prevention strategies and maintain close cooperation with the community to minimize the impact of future natural disasters on Macau.

Typhoon hits Guangdong coast, forces mass evacuations

Typhoon Matmo, China’s 21st typhoon of the year, made landfall on the eastern coast of Xuwen County in Zhanjiang City at around 2:50 p.m. yesterday, bringing winds equivalent to a severe typhoon (Category 14).

The Central Meteorological Observatory and Guangdong Meteorological Observatory reported that Matmo is moving northwest at approximately 25 kilometers per hour, with red rainstorm warnings still in effect for Leizhou and Xuwen as of 3 p.m.

Ahead of landfall, the storm prompted the evacuation of 151,000 residents from southern Guangdong, while Hainan province preemptively halted flights, public transport, and business operations.

Yesterday morning, the typhoon’s maximum sustained winds reached 151 kph (94 mph), prompting China’s National Meteorological Center to issue a red-level typhoon warning, the highest in its system.

In the afternoon, the Zhanjiang 119 Command Center reported an emergency at a lumber processing plant in Xuwen County, where the roof was at risk of being blown off and workers were trapped. Fire rescue teams promptly evacuated five individuals to a nearby emergency shelter.

Matmo is expected to continue moving westward and north, impacting northern Vietnam and China’s Yunnan Province in the coming days. LV

