Typhoon Signal No. 9 to be hoisted at 4am Wednesday

According to the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), Super Typhoon Ragasa is moving steadily west-northwest toward the Pearl River Estuary and is expected to pass within 100 km of Macau. Under the influence of its core circulation, Macau will experience gales, heavy rain and thunderstorms, with wind speeds forecast to strengthen significantly in the coming hours. Winds may reach or exceed hurricane force 12 for a sustained period. SMG announced that Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 9 will be hoisted at 4 a.m. today (Wednesday), with a high probability that Signal No. 10 will follow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

SMG further warned of significant storm surge this morning, with a strong likelihood that it will coincide with astronomical high tide. Tide levels are expected to begin rising from 6 a.m., with flooding in low-lying areas forecast to reach between 1.5 and 2.5 metres. Should Ragasa make a direct hit on Macau, issuance of the Black Storm Surge Warning cannot be ruled out.

The bureau stressed that Ragasa may bring impacts on a scale similar to Typhoons Hato and Mangkhut, posing a serious threat to the city. Residents of high-rise buildings should be alert to the dangers of extreme winds, while the public is urged to follow the latest updates from SMG, beware of huge waves, avoid shorelines, remain indoors and steer clear of hazardous areas.

