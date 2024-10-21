Serbian team Ub Huishan NE has won the Macau round of the 3×3 World Tour basketball event, held over the weekend at Tap Seac Square.

In the final match, Ub Huishan NE defeated the French team Paris 21-16.

The Serbian team finished the tournament with a perfect record, winning all five matches with an average of 20.6 points per match.

Before reaching the final, Paris beat Partizan Meta Force (Serbia) 21-15 in the semi-finals, while Ub Huishan NE secured victory over Bahrain’s team, Riffa, by an equal score (21-15).

Strahinja Stojacic from Ub Huishan NE continued his path to personal glory, currently leading the rankings for ‘top player value,’ ‘top scorer’ and ‘most highlights.’

His teammate, Nemanja Barać, tops the list for ‘most rebounds.’

With only four rounds remaining before the Grand Final in Hong Kong in November, the 3×3 World Tour will head to Abu Dhabi this weekend, followed by events in Manama, Neom, and Shenzhen.

The Grand Final is scheduled for November 22-24, featuring the top competitors in the sport. RM