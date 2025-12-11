UM, Brazilian schools explore AI legal challenges

The University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Law, together with Brazil’s Federal University of Tocantins and the Superior School of Judges of Tocantins, recently co-hosted a seminar examining the legal implications of artificial intelligence. The event had two sessions: a Portuguese session on AI’s impact on Brazil’s judiciary, governance, and intellectual property, and an English session on algorithmic justice, global AI rules, Chinese criminal justice, and AI ethics. According to UM, discussions emphasized cross-border regulatory perspectives and highlighted AI’s potential in enhancing judicial efficiency and environmental governance.

Like this: Like Loading...