UM English Debating Team ranks among world’s top eight

The University of Macau (UM) English Debating Team recently entered the top eight in the English as a Second Language (ESL) category of the World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) 2018.

The UM team beat its counterparts from various universities – including the University of Oxford and Tsinghua University – and was the best-performing team from China in this year’s competition.

The WUDC is the world’s largest as well as the most competitive and prestigious English debating competition. Held in Mexico, this year’s event attracted 400 teams from more than 300 universities in over 90 countries, including Harvard University and Korea University.

The debates covered various topics including international relations, economics, law, science and technology, culture and art, as well as religion and morality.

The UM team includes Choy Man Kei, a postgraduate student from the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) and Li Kun, a third-year student from the FSS and Honors College who is also a member of Lui Chi Woo College. Li Jiaqi, a third-year student from the Faculty of Business Administration and a member of Shiu Pong College, served as a judge in the competition.

Share this: Tweet





