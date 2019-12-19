UM inaugurates Hengqin branch of State Key Labs

The University of Macau (UM) has inaugurated the Hengqin branch of its State Key Laboratories, signing an agreement on the establishment of the Hengqin Intelligent Computing Platform in the Macau SAR.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the public university, the branch is expected to promote cross-border optic fiber connectivity and resource-sharing, and provide smart computing services for tech companies, higher education institutions, and research institutes in the city.

The establishment of the Hengqin branch of the three State Key Labs operated solely or jointly by the UM also aims to expand the scope of the training of technology professionals, explore new avenues for the commercialization of research results, and develop an industrial platform for technology and innovation in the western Greater Bay Area.

There are four State Key Laboratories in Macau. Two are operated by the UM, namely the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City. A third, the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences, is operated solely by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST). Macau’s fourth State Key Laboratory, the State Key Laboratory for Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, is jointly operated by MUST and the UM.

According to Yonghua Song, the rector of UM, the university aims to play an active role in the development of a base for collaboration between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.

“The university aims to participate in the development of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macau Science and Technology Innovation Corridor and will help to create a high-quality platform for technological innovation and research, so as to make a greater contribution to the Greater Bay Area,” the statement added.

Member of the Executive Committee of the Macau Science and Technology Development Fund, Cheang Kun Wai, expressed his hope that the science and technology industry in Zhuhai and Macau would formulate strategies for developing the Greater Bay Area into a center for technology and innovation.

Among the guests attending the inauguration were Xu Jun, deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the SAR; and Zhao Jianguo, deputy party secretary of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China. LV