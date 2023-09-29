UM ranks among top 200 in 2024 global rankings

The University of Macau (UM) has for the first time ranked among the top 200 in the UK’s Times Higher Education supplement, while the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and the University of St. Joseph remain on the list.

In its 2024 World University Rankings announcement, UM ranked 193, placing between 101 to 125th in Education and Psychology. It scored a total of 59 points out of 100, where it scored 38.4 points in Teaching and 38.1 in Research Environment.

MUST, meanwhile, was in between the rankings of 251 to 300, scoring 33.1 in Teaching and 34.2 out of 100 in Research Environment

The University of St. Joseph was not ranked.

A total of 1,904 universities from 108 countries and regions are included in this ranking. The University of Oxford in the UK has topped the list for eight consecutive years, while Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The number of mainland universities in the top 400 has increased from 18 last year to 30 this year.

Meanwhile, four universities in Hong Kong fell in the global rankings of top 100 institution.

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) dropped four places from 31st to 35th. HKU ranked 35th in 2020, 39th in 2021, and 30th in 2022, before dropping one place in 2023 and another four in 2024.

China has two universities in the top 20, seven in the top 100 and 13 in the top 200. In the 2018 edition, six years ago, it had two top 100 universities.

The number of Chinese institutions in the top 400 of the World University Rankings has doubled from 15 in 2021 to 30 this year. Tsinghua University is the best-performing Chinese institution coming 12th and the country has 86 universities ranked – the fifth highest, according to the Times Higher Education.

Meanwhile, 165 universities are ranked for the first time: 89 from Asia, 38 from Europe, 19 from Africa, 14 from South America and five from North America.

Phil Baty, Times Higher Education’s Chief global affairs officer said: “This is our biggest and most rigorous World University Rankings ever and the rankings’ 20th anniversary. […] Simply being included in the ranking is something to celebrate, as we focus on a few thousand research-active, globally focussing universities among tens of thousands of higher education institutions worldwide.”