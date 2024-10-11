UM rises 13 spots in world rankings

The University of Macau (UM) jumped 13 spots to rank 180th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, reflecting “encouraging” progress, an official said. The list assesses 2,000 schools globally. Kong Chi Meng director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau hailed UM’s higher education efforts. It also rose in the QS and U.S. News rankings to 245th and 262nd, respectively. The Macau University of Science and Technology held its 251st-300th place cohort for the fifth straight year, reaching as high as 151st-200th in 2023. The City University of Macau and the University of Saint Joseph made the list but were unranked. Oxford topped the rankings for a ninth year.

Related