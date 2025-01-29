UM’s ‘Icy Fire’ wins gold at Shenzhen Light Festival

The digital ink generative video art installation “Icy Fire,” created by Lampo Leong and doctoral student Yanxiu Zhao from the University of Macau, has won a gold award at Glow Shenzhen 2024, a prestigious light art festival held in Shenzhen. Measuring 7.5 by 4 by 4.8 meters, “Icy Fire” employs high-definition LED panels and mirrored surfaces to illustrate melting glaciers through ink splashes and geometric abstraction. The installation, on display at Shum Yip Upperhills until February 16, 2025, combines sound and light, captivating audiences with its innovative take on Chinese ink art.

