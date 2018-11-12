Underage drinking laws on government’s 2019 agenda

The government has confirmed the intention to initiate new legislative procedures to regulate underage drinking.

On Friday, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, hosted the second plenary meeting of the city’s anti-drug committee, which, among other topics, discussed regulations to limit underage drinking. No such regulations currently exist in Macau.

Confirming statements made by Tam last month, Lei Lai Peng, acting deputy director of the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS), said that the issue is on the government’s legislation agenda for 2019.

The SAR government will discuss the age of majority under the current alcohol consumption laws, according to the IAS. International definitions of minors range from 16 to 21 years old.

Asked if regulating young people’s drinking behaviors may be seen as paternalist, Lei claimed that the government first needs to collect public opinions as well as relevant statistics.

Nevertheless, the anti-drug committee reiterated that alcohol affects the development of the nervous system, particularly in youth.

