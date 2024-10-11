Unmanned aircraft activities banned during CE election

The government has announced a ban on all unmanned aircraft activities, namely drones, during the upcoming CE election, Sunday, Oct. 13. The measure aims to ensure the event’s smooth and safe execution. The Civil Aviation Authority, under Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation, prohibits drone flights within 500 meters of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Cooperation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. Only government operations are exempt. Violators face fines ranging from MOP2,000 to MOP20,000.

