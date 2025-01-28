UPM holds ‘exchange fair’ offering global study opportunities

Aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and networking among students from diverse backgrounds, the Macau Polytechnic University (UPM) held its “2025 Summer Exchange Fair” on campus, drawing approximately 2,200 participants and representatives from 11 global institutions. The event provided a platform for direct interaction between students and academic representatives from universities such as Shanghai Jiaotong University, J.F. Oberlin University, and the University of British Columbia. The fair featured exhibition tents and information sessions, offering insights into summer exchange programs.

