USJ confers degrees to 381 students

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) held its 2024 Graduation Ceremony over the weekend, conferring degrees on a total of 381 students. The ceremony took place in the Auditório Centenário de Fátima in USJ Ilha Verde Campus. USJ Rector Stephen Morgan highlighted the diversity of the graduating class, stating that the “graduands today come from a diverse range of backgrounds, nationalities and languages. They leave us ready to contribute to their societies, whether here in Macau, in China or, as friends of Macau and friends of China across the globe.”

