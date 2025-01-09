UTM to hold 2025 Open Day Jan. 11

The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will host its 2025 Open Day on Jan. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mong-Há Campus. This event invites the public, particularly secondary school students and their parents, to explore admission information and program details. According to a press statement, attendees can participate in program-sharing sessions, workshops, and interactive activities, including culinary demonstrations and cultural talks. At the event, student ambassadors will lead campus tours for the public, showcasing various teaching and training facilities, such as the Pousada de Mong-Há, the Educational Restaurant, and the kitchens.

