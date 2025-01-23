UTM to launch Master in Luxury Hospitality and Health Service

In line with the new aims of the local government, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) is launching a Master of Science degree program in Luxury Hospitality and Health Service Management, UTM revealed.

The program, launched in the 2025-26 academic year, aims to meet the growing demand for high-end health service experiences and envisions turning Macau into a Medical Tourism destination.

In a press statement, the institution said a high-end health service experience involves establishing a relaxing and healthy atmosphere through upscale facilities and surroundings. It also includes offering personalized services to cater to customers’ unique needs, enriching wellness experiences through value-added services and continuous care, and comprehensively integrating the concept of hospitality services.

The program aims to nurture graduates capable of managing and leading successful luxury and health service businesses, contributing to the development of these industries.

UTM noted that exploring historical, cultural, social, and economic contexts alongside current trends and challenges will enhance students’ understanding of the luxury hospitality and health industries. The program also equips students with essential management skills for relevant businesses and fosters critical thinking and analytical abilities to assess industry challenges and propose solutions.

Upon completing the program, students will receive three certifications, including a Master’s degree Certificate, a “Fitness and Sports Nutrition Professional Certificate,” and a “Health Foods and Special Diets Instructor Certificate” awarded by the International Professional Training and Fitness Academy.

The same institution noted that besides providing practical skills in health services, the program also provides quality education and research opportunities for those aspiring to take on leadership and management roles in related service fields.

The application period for the Master’s program is now open and will run until April 30, 2025.