UTM  to launch PhD in Cultural Studies

The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will introduce a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Cultural Studies program in the 2025/2026 academic year. The program aims to enhance cultural preservation and promote cultural development in Macau and beyond. According to a press release from the university, it will focus on strengthening Macau’s role as a multicultural hub, emphasizing Chinese culture and international exchanges. The program, taught in English, combines theory, practical methods, and case studies, preparing students for academic careers.

