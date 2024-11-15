Vendors remain optimistic despite unfavorable weather

Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, the vendors at the Tap Seac Craft Market remain optimistic about the event’s potential to boost their visibility and sales.

“We hope to have many more customers come to know our brand and our handmade products,” said the Patricia, a representative from “Soul Made”.

Nearby, the “Corner DIY” stall offered a glimpse into the passion that drives these small businesses. “This is my hobby,” the vendor shared. “I enjoy making bracelets and other items, and I hope people will like what I create.” Despite the competition, they remained optimistic about the event’s potential to grow their brand.

“I think this is a good activity in Macau,” said another merchant.

“Many people will come here to search for something they want to know about in Macau, and they can also discover handmade products from different countries like Taiwan and Malaysia.”

Despite the unfavorable weather, vendors are optimistic that the sunny weekend days will draw larger crowds and lead to increased sales.

“The weather is not great, but I have hope that it will be better,” said the Soul Made representative. “So far, so good – we’re getting customers.”

The Tap Seac Craft Market, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), kicked off yesterday and will run for two consecutive weeks until Nov. 24.

The biannual cultural and creative market features over 220 handicraft and gastronomy stalls from Macau, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and South Korea. Visitors can explore a wide range of original cultural and creative products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, and natural or handmade goods.

In his opening speech, Cheang Kai Meng, acting president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, said, “The Tap Seac Craft Market has grown from Macau’s signature cultural and creative market to be a key project in the Cultural and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.”

“This success is due to the participation and support of creative individuals from Macau and beyond, alongside the wider public, who have all played a part in witnessing the birth of numerous creative brands from Macau,” the official added.

The two-week market aims to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to showcase and sell their products, while fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange within the Greater Bay Area.

“In recent years, the IC has actively arranged for local cultural and creative entities to hold market events in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” Cheang said.

“The aim is to gradually establish the ‘Craft Market’ as a signature cultural and creative fair in the region.”

In addition to the market stalls, the event also includes various music performances and over 60 creative handicraft workshops.

The Tap Seac Craft Market is held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Victoria Chan