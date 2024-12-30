Veterinary care providers must apply for licenses by January

A new law governing veterinary clinical care and commercial animal activities took effect on April 1, 2024, mandating that qualifying establishments apply for a provisional license by Jan. 25. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is urging compliance ahead of the transitional period’s end on March 31. Under the law, establishments involved in veterinary care, breeding, sale, and boarding must secure a license to operate legally. IAM has been conducting briefings and inspections to assist businesses in understanding their obligations to promote the orderly and sustainable development of the veterinary and animal industries.

