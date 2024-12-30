Visitors surge this Christmas season

Macau experienced a festive boom this Christmas, welcoming approximately 117,000 visitors Dec. 25, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. According to Public Security Police (PSP) figures, about 110,000 visitors departed the city on the same day, reflecting the city’s vibrant holiday atmosphere.

In total, around 679,000 people crossed the borders of the Special Administrative Region (SAR) that day, with 361,000 being inbound travelers. The Border Gate, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, and Qingmao Port were the busiest crossings.

Despite this Christmas Day surge, visitor arrivals on Christmas Eve saw a notable decline of 18% compared to last year, with only 98,000 entering Macau. However, the combined entries and exits for that day still showed a slight increase of about 4% from 2023.

“The fluctuations in visitor numbers reflect both seasonal trends and economic factors impacting travel,” said Andy Wu, head of the Travel Industry Council of Macau.

The lead-up to Christmas also saw significant activity. Last Saturday’s Winter Solstice attracted around 110,000 tourists—a remarkable 45% increase year-on-year. With an average of 95,000 visitors per day throughout November, the city is experiencing a tourism recovery that is nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Former Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng indicated in a Legislative Assembly plenary session that visitor arrivals could indeed reach 34 million this year, surpassing initial targets.

To attract tourists during this festive period, the MGTO has organized various events including the “Light Up Macao” festival and an outdoor concert. The annual Tap Seac Square Christmas Market is also ongoing until Jan. 1. Tourists have expressed diverse motivations for their visit. Some were drawn by fireworks displays and concert performances, while others came to experience Macau’s cultural heritage.

However, local business owners report that while foot traffic has increased, spending per visitor has decreased compared to last year.

“The weaker yuan has impacted purchasing power for many mainland visitors,” one business owner noted. Nadia Shaw