Visual arts exhibition to kick off Friday

Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the “Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts 2024 – Western Media Category” will be inaugurated on Nov. 29 at the Tap Seac Gallery and will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 29. This year’s exhibition will feature 178 pieces covering a variety of Western media and will be presented in two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and multimedia formats. The exhibition will also feature 45 pieces of award-winning works which cover a variety of themes. The exhibition aims to encourage innovation and present contemporary artworks to illustrate the latest development of visual arts in the city.

Related