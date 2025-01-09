Waste incineration capacity expanded to 3,000 tons daily

The city’s waste management infrastructure has been significantly enhanced with the expansion of its third waste incineration center.

The facility’s daily processing capacity has increased from 1,700 tons to 3,000 tons, securing the region’s waste management needs for the next three decades.

Earlier this week, the Islands Social Advisory Committee held its first meeting of the year at the Seac Pai Van Activity Center in Coloane. During the session, representatives from the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) shared updates on resource recycling initiatives and the construction of environmental facilities in Macau.

According to Chan Kwok Ho, head of the Environmental Infrastructure Management Center at DSPA, the first phase of the incineration center’s expansion has been completed, significantly boosting the city’s waste processing capacity. Alongside this milestone, the government is prioritizing other waste management projects, including the construction of an organic resource recycling center slated for completion in 2027.

After the meeting, committee members highlighted the government’s dedication to “waste reduction at source and resource recycling.” Macau currently offers over 4,000 recycling points across various districts, making it easier for residents to adopt sustainable waste practices.

However, a recent survey by the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations revealed challenges in local recycling habits. Nearly 40% of Macau residents rarely or never recycle. The survey, conducted between August and September with 612 participants, found that only 30.56% of respondents recycle consistently, while a staggering 67.81% dispose of food waste directly into bins.

To address these issues, environmental advisor Chan Meng Kei recommends increasing the capacity of recycling bins in housing estates. Meanwhile, legislator Ngan Iek Hang suggests drawing lessons from successful recycling programs in mainland China.

In addition to improving recycling, the government is tightening regulations on plastic use. New laws will promote reusable shopping bags, and the import of non-degradable plastic items has been banned. A differentiated disposal charging system for construction waste aims to further curb waste generation.

Authorities are also focused on food waste, which accounts for 30% to 40% of municipal solid waste. Once operational, the organic resource recycling center will process 150 tons of organic waste daily, with potential expansion to 220 tons in the future. Victoria Chan