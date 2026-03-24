Weather Five to eight tropical cyclones expected to affect Macau this year

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) forecasts that five to eight tropical cyclones could affect Macau in 2026, a figure ranging from normal to slightly above average.

The bureau said spring is expected to bring ENSO-neutral conditions, with a transition to El Niño by summer. Residents are also warned of potentially strong typhoons, above-average rainfall, and extreme weather events during the rainy season, which runs from April to September.

The region may also be impacted by strong or above-average typhoons, with the season expected to begin in June or later and conclude in October.

Meanwhile, the bureau predicts that during the rainy season from April to September, average temperatures will be normal to slightly above normal, with cumulative rainfall ranging from normal to above normal, and extreme heavy rainfall events possible.

Global warming continues to drive extreme weather events worldwide, with Macau experiencing unprecedented tropical cyclone activity in 2025.

A total of 14 tropical cyclones affected the region, surpassing the previous record of 12 set in 1974 and marking the highest number since systematic records began in 1968, according to SMG.

As Macau approaches the typhoon and rainy season, SMG reminds the public to prepare early for wind, rain, and flood protection measures and to stay updated with the bureau’s latest weather information.

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