Challenges to establishment of LRT management company

After attending a meeting with lawmakers, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário admitted that the establishment of a Light Rapid Transit (LRT) managing company will be challenging.

It was previously planned to establish the company in the second quarter of this year.

When questioned on whether the LRT will successfully start its operation in 2019, Raimundo claimed “I did not say that.”

According to Raimundo, the delay is simply due to his department not having enough time to establish the company before the second quarter.

The Secretary stated that, regarding the delay, he will answer lawmakers’ questions in the near future in the Legislative Assembly (AL).

Earlier, in January, during an AL plenary meeting, Rosário said that the company would open for business this year.

“The schedule is slightly tight. […] We had originally planned to open this company last year. It must happen this year,” Raimundo do Rosário declared in the January AL meeting.

The company will also oversee all aspects concerning employees, including recruitment and training.

An unamed source cited in a All About Macau report, said that the opening is expected to be delayed to the fourth quarter. The source further said there are no special obstacles in its establishment, and the delay is simply due to slow progress.

The LRT company will be wholly-owned by the government.

