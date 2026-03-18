Macau sees nearly 60% decline in births over past decade

The number of newborns in Macau has fallen by nearly 60% over the last decade, prompting pressure on local legislators and labor groups to enact expanded family support measures.

According to figures reported by the Health Bureau (SSM), only 2,871 babies were born in 2025, marking a stark contrast to a decade ago, when Macau welcomed 7,055 infants in 2015.

By 2020, that number had already declined to 5,545, highlighting a continuous and rapid demographic decline.

The city’s fertility rate is now significantly below global averages. The World Population Prospects 2024, compiled by the United Nations (UN), recorded Macau’s fertility level at only 0.68 births per woman. This figure pales in comparison to the global fertility rate of 2.25 births per woman and falls far short of the standard replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

In response to the alarming trend, a new bill designed to extend mandatory maternity leave is expected to reach the legislature for a vote later this year. The proposed legislation aims to increase the current leave period to 90 days.

However, the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) is pushing for even more generous terms. On March 16, the group formally called on the government to progressively increase total leave to 98 days in the near future.

Additional proposals have emerged from the Women’s General Association of Macau, which advocates for differentiated leave based on family size.

The group has proposed that mothers with more than one baby be granted extended time off, suggesting an additional 15 days of leave for each child beyond the first. The association has also formally called for the introduction of seven days of paternity leave.

Amid these legislative discussions, the government has moved forward with a gentle approach to encourage family growth. Recently, authorities rolled out a massive parenting initiative, unveiling a “parent academy” featuring 120 to 150 courses available both online and offline.

The program is structured around four key stages of child development: pregnancy, infancy, childhood, and adolescence. At each stage, the curriculum covers three core themes: ability development, family relationships, and physical and mental health, aiming to provide support for parents navigating the challenges of raising children in a low-fertility environment.

Consultation on increasing maternity leave receives 9,900 opinions

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has announced that it received 9,900 opinions during the public consultation on proposed amendments to the Labour Relations Law regarding the extension of maternity leave and annual leave.

The bureau is currently analyzing the feedback and will follow up with a summary report to be uploaded on its website, the government portal, and the Macao One Account platform.

Afterwards, the bureau will expedite the drafting of the bill. The proposed text will then be submitted to the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs to gather input from both labor and employer groups.

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