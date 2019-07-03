Weather | Typhoon Signal No.3 raised as precaution

The Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) raised Typhoon Signal No.3 at 8 p.m. last night as tropical storm “Mun” meandered inside Macau’s 400-kilometer radius band.

Later in the evening, Mun appeared to be back on its trajectory toward Hainan Island, taking it further away from the Macau SAR.

Nevertheless, the weather authority advised that Signal No.3 would remain in effect until at least 6 a.m. this morning.

The SMG warns that showers and thundery weather may persist over the next few days, and flooding may occur in low-lying areas of the city.

By midnight Wednesday, the SMG had recorded a maximum sustained wind speed near the center of 65km/h. According to the revised typhoon and tropical storm classification guidelines released last year, Mun qualifies as a “tropical cyclone,” having wind speeds near the center of between 63km/h and 87km/h.

On its website, the SMG said that, “as the winds over the bridges are expected to be strong and gusty, drivers are advised to pay attention to traffic safety. Motorcyclists should travel between Macau Peninsula and Taipa Island through the motorcycle lane on the Sai Van Bridge.”

The SMG hoisted Signal No.1 late on Monday night as it noted a low-pressure area over the northern part of the South China Sea was gradually developing into a tropical depression. DB