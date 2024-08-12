Weekend travel boom: customs hits record high

Macau’s Public Security Police Force (PSP) has reported that a record-breaking day for travel occurred Saturday, Aug. 10, with 717,197 entries and exits.

This marks a 0.04% increase from the previous Saturday, underscoring the region’s ongoing recovery in tourism following the pandemic.

The travel surge was primarily via the Border Gate with Zhuhai, accounting for approximately 53% of the total traffic, or about 380,000 individuals.

Qingmao Port contributed nearly 15% with 105,000 travelers, while over 92,000 people crossed the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HKZMB).

To manage the increased volume, authorities implemented additional channels to ensure efficient customs clearance across all ports, according to local media.

This uptick in activity aligns with a broader trend in Macau’s tourism sector.

Visitor arrivals for 2024 have already surpassed 20 million, two months earlier than last year.

Between January and June, Macau welcomed 16.72 million visitors, reflecting a robust recovery. The average daily visitor count now stands at 93,116, a 36% increase from the same period in 2023, reaching nearly 83% of pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

In response to the surge, authorities have deployed personnel to maintain order during peak hours and are prepared to open additional channels as needed to manage the flow of travelers and vehicles.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Emergency Rescue Command Center has also advised that the Zhuhai Highway Port will operate from 4 p.m. to midnight, with specific entry and exit times for vehicles and passengers.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has set an ambitious target of welcoming 33 million visitors by the end of 2024, aiming to attract two million overseas tourists.

With the recent record-breaking numbers, Macau is on track to achieve this goal, further solidifying its status as a key destination in the region.

The effective management of customs operations and strategic planning has been crucial in accommodating the growing influx of travelers, showcasing the resilience of Macau’s tourism infrastructure. Nadia Shaw