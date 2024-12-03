Woman apprehended over fake employment

Police apprehended a woman in her 40s from mainland China who claimed that she paid MOP18,600 to a shop for assistance in obtaining foreign worker status, which she believed would make it easier for her to purchase goods in Macau. The police received a referral from the Labour Affairs Bureau, and discovered that the woman’s work did not match the domestic duties reported under her foreign worker status. She admitted to coming to Macau irregularly since March 2023 to purchase skincare products and handbags, and requested the shop owner’s help in applying for a blue card.

Related