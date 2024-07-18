Woman apprehended with EUR115,000 in cash

A local resident was intercepted while crossing the border between Macau and mainland China carrying EUR115,000 in banknotes. The incident, now disclosed by authorities, occurred Friday at the Gongbei border post. The woman crossed the border at 6:40 a.m. through the automated channels. However, her unusual behavior caught the attention of the Customs Service. The authorities confiscated the cash and imposed a fine on the woman for neglecting to declare the money.

Related