Woman arrested for extorting deaf-mute elderly man over MOP200,000

A local woman in her 50s has been arrested for allegedly extorting MOP200,000 from a deaf-mute elderly man since 2024. The victim, a single senior receiving government disability allowances, was reportedly threatened and beaten by the suspect whenever he collected his monthly benefits, losing MOP5,000 to MOP10,000 each time. The case came to light when a social worker noticed suspicious bank transactions. Police intercepted the suspect entering Macau through the Gongbei checkpoint on October 22, according to authorities, gambling debts are believed to be the motive.

