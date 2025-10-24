80-year-old man detained for alleged sexual harassment of teen

An 80-year-old man has been detained for allegedly sexually harassing a middle school girl on the street. According to public security police, the incident occurred last Friday around 9 p.m. when the girl was waiting for her mother and was reportedly tapped on the buttocks from behind by the suspect. Her mother reported the incident upon arrival. Police intercepted the suspect in Areia Preta on Monday. Surveillance footage from the “Eyes in the Sky” system confirmed the contact, though the man denied the allegation.

Like this: Like Loading...