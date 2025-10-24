CEM cuts Q4 tariff by 11%

Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM) announced a 11.4% reduction in its electricity tariff adjustment coefficient for the fourth quarter, lowering the rate by MOP0.04 per kWh to MOP0.031. According to the concession contract formula, the adjustment aims to fulfill social responsibility after a comprehensive review. The last tariff change was also in the fourth quarter of 2024. The utility emphasized that the revision reflects detailed analysis to ease electricity costs for consumers while maintaining operational sustainability.

