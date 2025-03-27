A middle-aged woman lost MOP67,000 in an impersonation scam involving fake law enforcement. The victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the “Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau,” accusing her of being involved in fraud. She was instructed to undergo a video investigation, share her screen, and fill in her bank details on a fake website. After noticing unauthorized transactions, she reported the incident to the police, suspecting fraud.
Briefs
Woman loses MOP67,000 in impersonation scam
