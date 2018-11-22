Women’s report indicates improved gender equality

The average gross disposable income of local women is MOP7,822 with a median of MOP5,000, according to statistics released on Monday by the Women and Children Affairs Committee.

In 2013, the median disposable income of local women was MOP3,000.

The numbers were included in the research results of the 2017 Macau women current condition report, which was first launched in 2008. The report surveyed 1,001 local women aged between 15 and 74 years old.

In 2016, Macau was ranked 51 globally, as its GGI (Gender Gap Index) was 0.718. The gender inequality index was 0.067 in 2016, ranking 10th worldwide.

Compared to the past, the participation rate of local women in social events has increased, with participation in volunteering and furthering their education being the most apparent.

Despite higher participation in social activities, local women still need to enhance their participation in politics, according to the report.

Approximately 70 percent of local women have full-time or part-time jobs, 46 percent of local women are responsible for family finances, and 80 percent of local women take care of housework. On average, each local woman spends 2.3 hours a day doing housework.

An 18.6 percent decrease was recorded for women agreeing with the idea that women should get married and have children, and that they should sacrifice their career and studies for family.

Being a single mother was deemed not shameful by 60.3 percent. Some 14.9 percent of women agreed that men should pay for the bill when dining out. Around 52 percent of women agreed that men are more talented in scientific and engineering areas.

According to the committee, local women’s top concerns in terms of social welfare are aged care, child care and housing issues. Concerns surrounding all three topics experienced growth compared to 2012.

Local women also consider themselves to have better physical and mental conditions.

Work, the economy and children are subjects which give local women the most pressure.

The government’s women’s affairs working team has established 79 measures to be implemented in the short, medium and long term, thus hoping to improve women’s social status.

