Wong responds to Alexis Tam’s statement on illegal guesthouses

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak says that it is normal for different government officials to have different opinions. Wong’s remark was made regarding a statement from Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam.

On Tuesday, Tam revealed during the policy address presentation at the Legislative Assembly (AL) that he agrees with the criminalization of illegal guesthouse accommodation, an issue on which Wong has the opposite view.

“Some of my colleagues have proposed it [criminalization of illegal guesthouse accommodation], but I know, of course, that Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak does not agree. I respect [his opinion],” said Tam.

Wong noted that the Public Security Police Force has reported that cracking down on illegal guesthouses is difficult, because it is difficult to find the actual operators.

Wong noted that criminalization will not solve the problem. However, Wong stated that if Tam’s secretariat wishes to promote legislation or law amendments concerning illegal inns, and if society reaches a consensus and deems that there is a need for the problem to be criminalized, then the security sector will coordinate with its full strength and offer its opinion.

